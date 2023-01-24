Kannada actor Dhananjay, better known as “Daali", is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Vijay N on the movie Hoysala. Since this is the actor’s 25th production in the Kannada cinema, it is a significant film for him. In this thriller drama, Dhananjay will play the role of a police officer. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the production company and the actor made a formal statement.

Hoysala, which is set in Belagavi, will be Vijay’s debut cop-thriller. The movie highlights the problems with the police system and makes references to real-life police-related situations. So here comes another update from the Hoysala makers. The period drama project will be released on silver screens on March 30, 2023.

So, “Daali" Dhananjay’s fans have to wait for a little before their favourite star features on the screen. Speaking about the movie to Cinema Express, Dhananjay said, “More than the number, the subject of Hoysala grew to be intriguing, and we hope to come up with a terrific film. This is my first published piece; it features an intriguing subject that I had the opportunity to research in Belagavi, North Karnataka. Many intriguing instances and police experiences will be brought into the discussion when it comes to the topic of cops."

S Thaman will compose the music for Hoysala. Additionally, this project is Dhananjay’s second partnership with KRG Studios. The trio had previously worked together on the OTT platform for the film Rathnan Prapancha, which was the production house’s first release. Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj will collaborate to produce Hoysala. Earlier, Dhananjay featured in many films such as Monsoon Raaga, Bairagee and Thothapuri.

