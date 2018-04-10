Daas Dev Amalgamates Devdas, Hamlet: Saurabh Shukla

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays a pivotal role in the forthcoming film "Daas Dev", says the film combines elements from two classics -- "Devdas" and "Hamlet".A "Daas Dev" rap song was released on Monday as an introduction to the world of the film's main story. It is rapped by director Sudhir Mishra, and features Saurabh.Saurabh told IANS: "This is a very unusual rap song as opposed to a regular one that we often hear. Sudhir did the rap and it gives the insight of the main story of the film. 'Daas Dev' basically takes elements from two classics that are 'Devdas' and 'Hamlet'."The character that I am playing in the film is actually inspired from one of the characters from 'Hamlet'."In the film, the journey of the protagonist Dev goes on a reverse gear from the original "Devdas"."It is the journey of Dev, who is a 'das' or slave of power, money, addiction and in the journey, how he breaks himself from all these and become free, becomes a Dev or a good person."This is just the opposite story of 'Devdas', who was a good man, and slowly in a different situation, he became a 'das' of his addiction," explained the actor."Daas Dev", featuring Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, will release on April 20.