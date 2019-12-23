Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar's Dabangg 3 released this Friday amid ongoing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country. Despite the anticipated slow business, Dabangg 3 has crossed Rs 80 crore mark on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 81.15 crore in three days. Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.5 crore at the box-office on its first day of release on Friday, added Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday and earned Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday.

The film has been trimmed by almost nine minutes after it was critcised for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance.

According to a report, the producers of Dabangg 3 decided to shorten the film by nine minutes from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

A source close to the matter added, "The film has been loved for Salman Khan's performance, it's action, power-packed climax and emotional quotient. All of them have been retained. The makers now hope that this new and shorter version will create a better impact on the viewers."

Check out the film's collection over the first weekend in India below:

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

