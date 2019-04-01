Dabangg 3: First Pictures from Set Show Salman Khan in His Trademark Chulbul Pandey Look

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Dabangg 3, and the actor informed fans before embarking on the project that he is going back to his birthplace Indore for the project. As shooting began on Day 1, Salman shared a photo of him and director Prabhudheva from the sets.The photo shows Salman's back with his trademark aviators tucked neatly on his shirt's collar, a fashion statement that became a raging trend among fans after the release of the first film.Salman shared the photo from the sets, tagging Prabhudheva, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi.The film marks the coming together of Salman and Prabhudheva 10 years after Wanted. It took the team seven years to take the franchise forward.Salman previously shared a video with brother Arbaaz, too. In the video, Salman says, "Arbaaz Khan and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force." While Arbaaz adds, "That's right. So, we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow."A few more pictures from the sets surfaced on various fanpages. One of the pictures showed a banner on the set that suggested that it was for a sequence to shoot a community marriage.Apart from Salman and Arbaaz, Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising her role as Salman's onscreen wife Rajjo. The movie, produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, also stars South Indian film actor Sudeep as the antagonist in the film. It is slated to release in December this year.