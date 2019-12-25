Jharkhand result tally
Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep Reveals Special Gift He Got from Salman Khan
Kichcha Sudeep served as the protagonist in 'Dabangg 3' opposite Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey. He revealed a gift from Salman that he received once the film's shooting was complete.
Image courtesy: Kichcha Sudeep/ Instagram
Kichcha Suddep has had a fun time ever since he joined the cast of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The actor's latest Instagram posts revealed that his farewell from the film has been a memorable one.
When he was cast as the villain for Dabangg 3, Sudeep shared a picture with Salman Khan on social media talking about how excited he was to get a chance to work with his favorite superstar. Khan gave Sudeep another fanboy moment with a heartwarming gift once the film was completed .
The gift revealed by Sudeep in an Instagram post was a jacket owned by Salman Khan previously with a picture of the actor's favorite pet dog painted on the back. In the caption, Sudeep revealed that while giving him the gift Khan told the former that he had never thought of parting with the jacket in the past.
Kichcha Sudeep's respect and admiration for Salman Khan even led to changes in the script of the film. During the shooting of Dabangg 3, it was revealed that a fight sequence involved Sudeep's character kicking Salman Khan but the former was unable to do so appropriately and later requested it to simply be removed from the script.
