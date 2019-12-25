Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep Reveals Special Gift He Got from Salman Khan

Kichcha Sudeep served as the protagonist in 'Dabangg 3' opposite Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey. He revealed a gift from Salman that he received once the film's shooting was complete.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeep Reveals Special Gift He Got from Salman Khan
Image courtesy: Kichcha Sudeep/ Instagram

Kichcha Suddep has had a fun time ever since he joined the cast of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The actor's latest Instagram posts revealed that his farewell from the film has been a memorable one.

When he was cast as the villain for Dabangg 3, Sudeep shared a picture with Salman Khan on social media talking about how excited he was to get a chance to work with his favorite superstar. Khan gave Sudeep another fanboy moment with a heartwarming gift once the film was completed .

The gift revealed by Sudeep in an Instagram post was a jacket owned by Salman Khan previously with a picture of the actor's favorite pet dog painted on the back. In the caption, Sudeep revealed that while giving him the gift Khan told the former that he had never thought of parting with the jacket in the past.

Kichcha Sudeep's respect and admiration for Salman Khan even led to changes in the script of the film. During the shooting of Dabangg 3, it was revealed that a fight sequence involved Sudeep's character kicking Salman Khan but the former was unable to do so appropriately and later requested it to simply be removed from the script.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram