Dabangg 3 Makers Edit Objectionable Scenes from Hud Hud Dabangg Song

The movie was in controversy soon after Salman Khan's song Hud Hud Dabangg came out. Featuring sadhus as strumming guitars and dancing, it was said to be aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Dabangg 3 Makers Edit Objectionable Scenes from Hud Hud Dabangg Song
The movie was in controversy soon after Salman Khan's song Hud Hud Dabangg came out. Featuring sadhus as strumming guitars and dancing, it was said to be aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment.

Makers of Salman Khan's awaited movie Dabangg 3 have voluntarily edited out a few scenes from the title song Hud Hud Dabangg, after complaints from Hindu organisations that found segments of the track inappropriate and offensive.

Salman Khan’s production house SKF took to their twitter to confirm the latest development of voluntary editing the title track on Wednesday evening. The official handle tweeted, “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ (sic).”

The movie was in controversy soon after Salman's song Hud Hud Dabangg came out which had sages and sadhus strumming guitars and dancing in the background. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had received a letter from Hindu organization Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a Hindu organization, demanding the removal of a few scenes.

Read: Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019

Salman had responded to the controversy during the song launch of Munna Badnam Hua in Mumbai and said, "It (Hud hud Dabangg) is our song since the beginning. People are just trying to get two minutes of fame by linking themselves with us. They try to gain some publicity out of it and they get it too. Fans also support them. So, it''s good. I don''t have any issues with it."

Speaking on the same, the movie's lead actress Sonakshi had also shared in an interview, "If somebody has a problem, they should come to us first rather than going directly to the media.  The intentions are very clear there and then. Honestly, never is it on our agenda to hurt anybody’s sentiments."

Below is the original version:

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019 and stars Salman, Sonakshi and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles along with Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Tinnu Anand.

