Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Dabangg 3 Makers Drop Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Voice for Naina Song: Report

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has been associated with Dabangg franchise since its inception, has been dropped from Dabangg 3 song 'Naina' due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Despite recording the romantic track Naina for Dabangg 3, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice has been dropped for the song because of the ongoing political tension between India and Pakistan.

Rahat has been associated with Dabangg franchise since its inception. He sang Tere Mast Mast Do Nain in the original film and Dagabaaz Re in Dabangg 2.

Dabangg films’ songs have been hits and the Dabangg 3 album is no exception. One of the reasons why the Naina songs of parts 1 and 2 worked so well is because of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s melodious voice. Hence, Salman Khan got him on board for the romantic track of Dabangg 3 as well. The recording went well and everyone was happy with the outcome, including music director duo Sajid-Wajid. However, the tensions then increased between India and Pakistan. An unofficial decision was taken that the industry should stop working with singers from across the border. Since Rahat Saab is a Pakistani, Salman and the entire team decided to drop his voice and replace it with that of another singer,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

“The full audio of Tose Naina Lade song will be out today and is expected to work big time, despite Rahat Saab's absence,” the source added. However, it was not shared as to which singer replaced him.

Dabangg 3 directed by Prabhudeva will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi among others. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

