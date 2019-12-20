Dabangg 3 Release: Here's a List of Salman Khan Films Grossing 100 Crores or More

Salman Khan's big Christmas release Dabangg 3 has just hit the theatres and with the buzz surrounding it since the last few months, along with the actor’s loyal fan following, the film already seems like it is going to be a blockbuster in the box office. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has previously collaborated with the actor in Wanted – a film that started Salman Khan crazy streak filled with economic success for his films and superstardom for the actor.

After his Eid 2019 release Bharat. Saman Khan became the first star to have continuous 14 releases that earned hundred crores or more at the box office. Though the Salman Khan fandom started with Wanted, his hundred crore streak coincidentally started with Dabangg in 2010.

Let’s take a look at all the Salman Khan films that have entered the prestigious 100 crore club at the box office.

Dabangg: This 2010 Abhinav Kashyap film was the first time we saw Salman Khan as the maverick cop Chulbul Pandey. The film also marked the debut of Sonakshi Sinha. The film was loved by the Indian audience for its many quirks and grossed 155 crores at the box office.

Ready: This 2011 comedy of errors by Anees Bazmee paired Salman Khan with Asin. The film was again well-received by the audience and earned 138 crores at the box office.

Bodyguard: Another release in 2011, this film made by Siddique saw Khan as Lovely Singh, a polite bodyguard to Kareena Kapoor’s character Divya who falls in love with a voice called Chhaya. The film made 234 crores at the box office.

Ek Tha Tiger: Released in 2012, this brought back the beloved on-screen couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and it saw the actor as the invincible RAW agent who goes on a dangerous mission. The action-thriller earned 320 crores at the box office.

Dabangg 2: Salman Khan was back with his lucky charm character Chulbul Pandey in 2012 and had a more scarier opponent in the form of Prakash Raj. The film was directed by Arbaaz Khan and made a whopping 265 crores at the box office.

Jai Ho: This drama saw the actor as an ex-military man who becomes a social justice warrior and devices a plan to spread social responsibility towards other civilians. The film directed by Sohail Khan was also the debut of Daisy Shah. It made 183 crores at the box office.

Kick: This 2014 film was a story of a man obsessed with getting a kick out of new adventures who goes rogue for a daredevil mission. It was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and featured Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady. The film made 402 crores at the box-office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: This 2015 film by Kabir Khan was undoubtedly one of the most heartwarming and content-heavy film Salman Khan had done in a long time. The film saw him as Pavan who goes to great extents to reunite a speech impaired Pakistani girl with her family. Also starring Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra, the film made 969 crores worldwide in its lifetime.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: This extravagant Sooraj Barjatya drama about a prince and his pauper doppelganger featured Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Swara Bhasker in the lead. The film made 432 crores.

1Sultan: This 2016 film by Ali Abbas Zafar saw the actor as Sultan Ali Khan, a middle aged wrestler who had given up the sport after the death of his son but sets out to revive his career and get his lost respect back. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film made 603 crores at the box office.

Tubelight: Another Kabir Khan film in 2017 was set in the course of Indo-China war of 1972. It saw Salman as Laxman, a feeble guy who is made fun of by his village. It also saw a fun camaraderie with brother Sohail Khan who played Bharat. The film made 211 crores at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai: The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger saw Khan return as the invincible RAW agent who breaks his sabbatical to rescue a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses held hostage by a terrorist organisation. Khan’s 2017 Christmas release was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and made 565 crores.

Race 3: This heist film directed by Remo Dsouza was released last year. It was a sequel to the mystery Race films made by Abbas Mastan. This film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol among others and made 303 crores.

Bharat: As mentioned earlier, Khan’s Eid 2019 release was a story of a man named Bharat whose life revolves around many important occurrences in the country. A remake of the South Korean film and ode to my father, the film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starred Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in lead roles. The film made 325 crores at the box office.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Dimple Kapadia, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Kiccha Sudeep among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.