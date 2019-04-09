Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey May Take on This Actor in New Film

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The actor recently began shooting for the third installment in the popular cop film franchise. Last week, the actor was joined by Sonakshi Sinha--- leading lady of his two Dabangg films—on set in Madhya Pradesh.Now, rumours are rife that South star Sudeep has been roped in to play antagonist in the film. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actor will essay the role of a land mafia. There can be some high-octane action scenes expected between Salman and him.Sudeep is known for his performances in the Kannada films Sparsha, Huchcha, Nandhi , Kiccha, Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, Mussanjemaatu, Veera Madakari, Just Maath Maathalli, Kempe Gowda and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Eega.The film, to be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva, will have Salman, 53, reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey.The first part, which released in 2010, was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Actor-producer Arbaaz turned director with part two in 2012.Both films turned out to do massive numbers at the box office and led to Salman being the face of the franchise. Recently, Salman's video, where he was shooting for a dance sequence on the banks of Narmada river went viral. There is much anticipation building up to the film's third installment.Dabangg 3 will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's second collaborative project. The actor-director duo has previously worked together in the 2009 hit film Wanted. Dabangg 3 will be produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who plays the role of Makhanchan Pandey in the Dabangg series.Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December this year.