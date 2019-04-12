English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Gives Glimpse of Chulbul Pandey in Maheshwar
Bollywood’s bhaijaan aka Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of his next film in his home production.
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Bollywood’s bhaijaan aka Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of his next film in his home production. Sharing a picture from his Maheshwar shoot of his movie Dabangg 3 on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Finally #maheshwar schedule over #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25.” In the picture, the actor is shown standing against the sun in front of a temple area with flags flowing behind him on the ghats of Narmada.
Earlier this month, his co-star Sonakshi Sinha also shared a picture in her Rajjo avatar, with the caption, “RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg to Dabangg 3... It's a homecoming. Day 1 of the shoot for me today, wish me luck #DabanggGirl”
Salman Khan, who has been shooting in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, since April 1, chose the city since it has a special connection with his grandfather. He was accompanied by his younger brother and producer Arbaaz Khan, director Prabhu Deva and his co-star Sonakshi Sinha. While Salman was busy shooting for the song Hud Hud Dabangg in his first schedule, he managed to took out some time to meet and greet his fans in the city.
Dabangg 3 will talk Chulbul Pandey’s life story in two phases- past and present. It will tell the story of how Chulbul Pandey turned into a Robin Hood in his past. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan will also be a part of the film, sporting the look of Makhan Chand Pandey. The movie will hit the screens in 2020.
The Dabangg franchise began back in 2010 and has been a hit among viewers ever since.
