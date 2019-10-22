Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Introduces Saiee Manjrekar with A Quirky Caption

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

News18.com

October 22, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
Salman Khan, who has adapted a new promotional tactic for Dabangg 3, has been introducing the film's characters one by one with a punch-line. After Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep Kiccha, he introduced Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3.

Salman took to Twitter and shared Saiee’s first look. His caption read, “Hamari pure innocent masoom Khushi...” hinting that her character has been named Khushi.

Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar and will be seen opposite young Chulbul Panday’s love interest.

Sonakshi Sinha and the movie’s antagonist Sudeep Kiccha too had a similar introduction earlier on Salman's Twitter.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhudeva. The movie will reprise earlier characters played by Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tinnu Anand, and Mahie Gill. Mahesh Manjrekar, who played Sonakshi’s father Haria in the first part, will be seen in a cameo. In an earlier interview, he had shared his excitement for his daughter making a debut with Salman.

The movie will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

