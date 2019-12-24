Take the pledge to vote

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrate Saiee Manjrekar's Birthday

Mahesh Manjrekar threw a grand birthday bash for her actress-daughter Saiee. The evening witnessed Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah Arbaaz Khan and other Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Trending Desk

December 24, 2019
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar made her debut in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, where she plays Salman's character's, Chulbul Pandey's, love interest during his younger days. Their romantic equation in the film is also chronicled in the track Awara. Saiee has received positive reviews for her portrayal in the film since film's release.

Saiee, who recently celebrated her birthday, saw her father Mahesh Manjrekar throw a grand birthday bash for the youngster. The evening witnessed Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Arbaaz Khan and others from Bollywood in attendance.

In photos and videos shared on social media, the starlet can be seen looking gorgeous in a black shimmery skit and high heels.

Salman Khan who attended the party looked dapper in a maroon t-shirt and a red-jacket paired with blue denim. His Dabangg 3 co-star Sonakshi Sinha sported an all-black ensemble while Daisy Shah was seen in a white top.

#SalmanKhan never cheats 😋👍

Saiee's debut film Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudeva and has Salman and Sonakshi in lead roles. The film also features Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the antagonist.

