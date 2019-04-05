English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dabangg 3: Pics of 'Shivling' Under Wooden Planks at Salman Khan Film Set Create Major Row
Actor Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Dabangg 3, currently being shot in some locations in Madhya Pradesh, has landed in controversy.
Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 3. Image: Instagram
Actor Salman Khan's upcoming film Dabangg 3, currently being shot in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, has sparked major controversy even before its release.
On Thursday, a few pictures of a Shivling covered with wooden planks during the shooting of the forthcoming cop drama emerged on social media, triggering a war of words between the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP.
BJP lawmaker from Huzur in Bhopal district Rameshwar Sharma, in a statement, said incidents of religious sentiments of Hindus getting hurt have gone up ever since the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was formed in December last year.
He demanded registration of an FIR against those behind the incident, which he claimed, showed disrespect to Lord Shiva.
Talking to reporters, state Congress Media Department chief Shobha Oza said BJP leaders have a "narrow mindset".
"We are not required to respond to Sharma's statement, but due to narrow mindset of BJP leaders, the state did not see development during the 15-year rule of the party," she said.
Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Jitu Patwari defended the popular Bollywood superstar and hit out at the saffron outfit.
"Salman is such a wonderful actor who always spread the message of religious harmony. But, the BJP's thinking is full of hatred and this party want to take political advantage by creating enmity among people.
"The BJP should give up this kind of mindset and stop creating hurdles in development of the state," Mr Patwari said.
Khan, hurt over the controversy, later issued a clarification and said the Shivling was covered with wooden planks to protect the idol and maintain its sanctity.
According to local media reports, the Bollywood star said the wooden planks were kept on the Shivling to protect it and maintain its sanctity during the shooting of the movie. Later, the planks were removed, he said.
Khan has been shooting for the movie, the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, since Monday, while actress Sonakshi Sinha started shooting from Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)
