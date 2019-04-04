English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Joins Salman Khan and Cast in Indore, See Pics
The 'Dabangg 3' team was joined by Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Rajjo in the 'Dabangg' franchise. See her picture from the sets here.
Image: Sonakshi Sinha/Twitter
Sonakshi Sinha started the shooting for her upcoming film Dabangg 3 on Thursday. The 31-year-old actor, who is reprising her role as Rajjo in the cop action film franchise, took to Twitter to share the news.
"RAJJO is back! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3... It's homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck @BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing," Sonakshi wrote alongside her photo from the film sets.
Earlier this week, Salman Khan and his brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, started the shooting for the third installment in the series. The film, to be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva, will have Salman, 53, reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey.
The first part, which released in 2010, was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. Actor-producer Arbaaz turned director with part two in 2012.
Both films turned out to do massive numbers at the box office and led to Salman being the face of the franchise. Recently, Salman's video, where he was shooting for a dance sequence on the banks of Narmada river went viral. There is much anticipation building up to the film's third installment. The film's other cast members, most noticeably the character of the villain has not been revealed yet.
Dabangg 3 will be Salman and Prabhu Deva's second collaborative project. The actor-director duo have previously worked together in the 2009 hit film Wanted. Dabangg 3 will be produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz, who plays the role of Makhanchan Pandey in the Dabangg series. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December this year.
RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/6KXuSvBFIr— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 4, 2019
