Dabangg 3 Song Naina Lade Out: Salman Khan to Romance Saiee Manjrekar in This Love Ballad
The second song from Dabangg 3 Naina Lade is out now. The song has been sung by Javed Ali instead of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who usually sings the Naina songs in the Dabangg films.
The makers of Dabangg 3 recently launched the audio of the title track Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg marking 50 days to the release of the film, and have now dropped the audio of the second song, a romantic track titled Naina Lade. Composed by Sajid Wajid, written by Danish Sabri and performed by Javed Ali, the song is a ballad that brings back the charm of love with a whole lot of innocence. Interestingly, all three Dabangg films have a song with the Naina connection. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg and Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re from Dabangg 2 were chartbusters.
Unlike in the previous installments, Naina Lade will be filmed around Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan instead of Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce the release of the track. Check it out below:
Yeh hai hamara romantic andaaz... suniye aur maze lijiye with ‘Naina Lade’... #NainaLadeDabangg3https://t.co/bPheOOumS5 @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi #SajidWajid @wajidkhan7 @javedali4u @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 7, 2019
In a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, it was said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who had sung both Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Dagabaaz Re had recorded Naina Lade as well. But Salman Khan, as well as the makers, decided to drop his voice and use Javed Ali's instead because of the political tension between India and Pakistan.
Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.
