Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dabangg 3 Song Naina Lade Out: Salman Khan to Romance Saiee Manjrekar in This Love Ballad

The second song from Dabangg 3 Naina Lade is out now. The song has been sung by Javed Ali instead of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who usually sings the Naina songs in the Dabangg films.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dabangg 3 Song Naina Lade Out: Salman Khan to Romance Saiee Manjrekar in This Love Ballad
The second song from Dabangg 3 Naina Lade is out now. The song has been sung by Javed Ali instead of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who usually sings the Naina songs in the Dabangg films.

The makers of Dabangg 3 recently launched the audio of the title track Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg marking 50 days to the release of the film, and have now dropped the audio of the second song, a romantic track titled Naina Lade. Composed by Sajid Wajid, written by Danish Sabri and performed by Javed Ali, the song is a ballad that brings back the charm of love with a whole lot of innocence. Interestingly, all three Dabangg films have a song with the Naina connection. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg and Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re from Dabangg 2 were chartbusters.

Unlike in the previous installments, Naina Lade will be filmed around Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan instead of Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce the release of the track. Check it out below:

In a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, it was said that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who had sung both Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Dagabaaz Re had recorded Naina Lade as well. But Salman Khan, as well as the makers, decided to drop his voice and use Javed Ali's instead because of the political tension between India and Pakistan.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram