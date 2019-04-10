English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dabangg 3 Team Under Fire For Alleged Illegal Construction Of Sets Inside Jal Mahal in MP
The ASI has sent a notice asking the film's crew to remove two set pieces constructed in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Salman Khan started shooting for Dabangg 3 in Madhya Pradesh last week and it seems the crew has already hit a roadblock. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has served a notice to a production firm associated with the movie, ordering them to remove two film set pieces constructed inside Jal Mahal in Mandu near Dhar in MP.
The notice, signed by the Mandu Sub Circle ASI Junior Conservation Assistant, has stated that permission for film shooting would be cancelled if the above directive is not followed.
The notice has been served on Sunday on one Harsh Dev of M/s Dream World Movies and Production at Sudama Nagar in Indore. As per the notice, the production house was asked to do the needful on Saturday as well but no action has been taken.
The notice said the construction carried out by the film crew were in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 as well as other rules.
Mandu Sub Circle, ASI Junior Conservation Assistant Prashant Patankar said copies of the notice have been forwarded to Dhar's collector and other officials. The film's makers have also been accused of damaging an antique figurine while shooting at a fort on the banks of
the Narmada river in Maheshwar town in Khargone district.
MP Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho had said on Monday that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. "I have taken cognisance of the matter and issued directives to Khargone district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)," the minister said. Sadho said she would visit the spot at the Maheshwar Fort to take stock of the situation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The notice, signed by the Mandu Sub Circle ASI Junior Conservation Assistant, has stated that permission for film shooting would be cancelled if the above directive is not followed.
The notice has been served on Sunday on one Harsh Dev of M/s Dream World Movies and Production at Sudama Nagar in Indore. As per the notice, the production house was asked to do the needful on Saturday as well but no action has been taken.
The notice said the construction carried out by the film crew were in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958 as well as other rules.
Mandu Sub Circle, ASI Junior Conservation Assistant Prashant Patankar said copies of the notice have been forwarded to Dhar's collector and other officials. The film's makers have also been accused of damaging an antique figurine while shooting at a fort on the banks of
the Narmada river in Maheshwar town in Khargone district.
MP Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho had said on Monday that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. "I have taken cognisance of the matter and issued directives to Khargone district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)," the minister said. Sadho said she would visit the spot at the Maheshwar Fort to take stock of the situation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | We Don't Want to Play on Wickets Like These: Dhoni
- Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Twitter
- Australia Must Manage Warner's Ego: Smith
- PUBG News: Unnamed Millionaire Wants to Recreate a Real Life Battle Royale Map on a Private Island
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Credit Cards and Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results