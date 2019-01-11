GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dabangg 3 to Begin Filming in April, Confirms Producer Arbaaz Khan

To be directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 will star Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Six years after Dabangg 2, the super-hit cop franchise’s third instalment will go on floors this April, producer Arbaaz Khan has confirmed.

“Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April. However, we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say is that the film features Salman Khan in the lead and will be directed by Prabhudeva,” he told Mumbai Mirror.

Notably, the film will bring together Prabhudeva and Salman Khan after 10 years. Salman last starred in Prabhudeva’s super-hit 2009 film Wanted.

Speculations are rife that Dabangg 3 will be based on the life of a Noida cop. However, rubbishing all reports, Arbaaz said, “I have been reading a lot about Dabangg 3 on social media — some say it is a remake, some say it is inspired by a real life incident, some say it is set in Noida. At present, I would like to maintain some secrecy around it.” 

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha—who made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010—also confirmed that she’d be a part of the franchise’s third instalment. "I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for Kalank and will resume Mission Mangal once back from Macau and will start Dabangg 3 soon,” she said in a statement.

The Dabangg films revolve around the adventures of the moustachioed police inspector Chulbul Pandey, known for his machismo and flamboyance.

