Dabangg 3 to Release on December 20, Set to Clash with Brahmastra
'Dabangg 3' will release on December 20 and will lock horns with Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project 'Brahmastra.'
'Dabangg 3' will release on December 20 and will lock horns with Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project 'Brahmastra.'
Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December, 2019. The Dabangg franchise, which has been a favourite for all action flick lovers, will get its third installment this year. The similar date was already confirmed as the release date of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
The action star, Salman Khan announced this by sharing his recognizable uniform cropped, saying, "Chulbul is back..... #Dabangg3
@sonakshisinha @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial."
Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman, has earned an iconic status in Bollywood for his wit and charm. The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh, as informed earlier by Salman himself.
Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted.
The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in Dabangg, which released in 2010. The second sequel was directed by Arbaaz whereas the original was helmed by Anubhav Kashyap.
This is the third film in the Dabangg series. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.
Chulbul is back..... #Dabangg3 @sonakshisinha @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/CIChltEz95— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2019
