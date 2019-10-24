Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out

Soon after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 trailer was released, memes were quick to flow on social media. Trolls used the movie's dialogues and juxtaposed them with different situations to produce hilarious results.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
Soon after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 trailer was released, memes were quick to flow on social media. Trolls used the movie's dialogues and juxtaposed them with different situations to produce hilarious results.

The long awaited trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was finally released on Wednesday. While fans have gone gaga over him reprising his Chulbul Pandey avatar with quirky dialogues, trolls did a good job as hilarious memes were quick to flow in.

One liners from the trailer were picked from the trailer to create a different impact altogether. If you haven't watch the trailer yet, watch it first here:

Here are some of the best from the meme fest.

What actually makes Chulbul Pandey's character most loved is his humour amalgamated with action. Dialogues from the earlier installments of the blockbuster franchise too had managed to strike a chord with the audience, making lots of dialogues well-known.

The movie is being touted as one of the most awaited of the year, for Bhai fans, at least. Dabangg 3 is being hailed as a mass entertainer and the reactions show people have absolutely loved Salman's histrionics in the trailer.

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie, has been noticed by the audience as well. She is shown as carrying a striking resemblance to Sonakshi's character Rajjo and how she looked in the first part of the movie.

Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudheva and stars Arbaaz Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Pramod Khanna, and Nikitin Dheer among others. The movie releases on December 20, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram