Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out

The long awaited trailer of Salman Khan's upcoming movie Dabangg 3 was finally released on Wednesday. While fans have gone gaga over him reprising his Chulbul Pandey avatar with quirky dialogues, trolls did a good job as hilarious memes were quick to flow in.

One liners from the trailer were picked from the trailer to create a different impact altogether. If you haven't watch the trailer yet, watch it first here:

Here are some of the best from the meme fest.

#Dabangg3Trailer Neighbour aunty saw me smoking cigarette* - Aunty : Tu cigarette pita hai ruk teri mummy ko batati hoon or teko maar khilwati hoon. Me after eating baba elaichi: pic.twitter.com/z72msY7O3m — fahadsiddiqui🇮🇳 (@fahadasticc) October 23, 2019

Me when ice cream slides down my face while eating it #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/4mYdFoSbyH — mulga (@marathi_mulgaa) October 23, 2019

What actually makes Chulbul Pandey's character most loved is his humour amalgamated with action. Dialogues from the earlier installments of the blockbuster franchise too had managed to strike a chord with the audience, making lots of dialogues well-known.

The movie is being touted as one of the most awaited of the year, for Bhai fans, at least. Dabangg 3 is being hailed as a mass entertainer and the reactions show people have absolutely loved Salman's histrionics in the trailer.

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie, has been noticed by the audience as well. She is shown as carrying a striking resemblance to Sonakshi's character Rajjo and how she looked in the first part of the movie.

Dabangg 3 is helmed by Prabhudheva and stars Arbaaz Khan, Kiccha Sudeep, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand, Pramod Khanna, and Nikitin Dheer among others. The movie releases on December 20, 2019.

