Dabangg 3 Twitter Review: Fans Laud Salman Khan Film, Call it the Best in the Franchise

A week before his birthday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan gifted his fans with a new movie. Dabangg 3 is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise, starring Salman Khan as the cop named Chulbul Pandey. The third movie tells the story of his past, before Pandey became a cop. It also introduces fans to Chulbul Pandey's first love before Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement, has made it to the screens seven years after the last Dabangg outing. Die hard Salman fans flocked to the theatres to catch the first-day first show of the film.

According to the audience review received so far, the movie is the best part of the franchise. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The dialogues & comedies were little off compared to previous Dabanng movies; Kicha Sudeep was terrific; Salman's performance & Chulbul's Flashback portion is superb; Storywise: Best of Dabangg series."

my cousin just watched #Dabangg3 in Dubai.According to him this is d best among all 3 parts.Salman khan’s 4th 300cr movie is loading👏🏻👏🏻⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟#Dabangg3Review — dilwale_shahrukh (@dilwala_SRK) December 19, 2019

Here are some of the other reviews:

#Dabangg3Review Just watched Dabangg3, I must say that nobody can stop this movie from getting blockbuster verdict, @BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep congratulations Sir in Advance. — Mani Thapa (@Devilmani15) December 19, 2019

#Dabangg3Review #OneWord M*A*R*V*E*L*O*U*SBETTER THAN THE PREVIOUS@BeingSalmanKhan Movies And dabangg prequals... This one is sure to give you GOOSEBUMPS... SUPERB STORYLINE ,ENGAGING SCREENPLAY, CLAP WORTHY DIALOGUES MAKES IT A WORST WATCH..GOOD BLEND OF EMOTIONS⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 — Kabir (@IKABIR11) December 19, 2019

#Dabangg3Review : It's Interval and so far movie is BOMBASTIC liked the romance and now it's excited to witness Bali Vs Pandey Fight..JABARDASTH 🔥🔥🔥🔥No one literally no one could play CHULBUL Pandey Character with this Demeanour @BeingSalmanKhan you are MONUMENTAL#Dabangg3 — M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) December 20, 2019

However, there were a few negative responses too. Have a look:

Watched #Dabangg3Pic 1 - Before Movie Start (85% occupancy)Pic2- Before Climax (10% occupancy)Illogical Fight Scene . Salman Spewing Fire From his Mouth. LOL What kind of Film are Salman Khan Making Nowadays? D1> D2> D31.5*/5. #Dabangg3Review pic.twitter.com/FbCcwB02nT — Sandeep Pathak💫 (@PathakAKDevotee) December 20, 2019

#Dabangg3 : WORST #Dabangg3 is the most infuriatingly bad Salman Khan movie in a long-long time. Its ability to put you to SLEEP & give you a HEADACHE at the same time is a rare one 1.5/5#Dabangg3Review #DabanggReviews pic.twitter.com/C0bpqemjBe — Amol Khiladi 😇 (@Khiladi_desi) December 18, 2019

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also features, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The movie has also landed in certain controversies, prior to the release. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a religious and cultural outfit, sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, over the portrayal of sadhus in a song.

