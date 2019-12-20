Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Dabangg 3 Twitter Review: Fans Laud Salman Khan Film, Call it the Best in the Franchise

According to audience reviews on Twitter received so far, Dabangg 3 is the best film in the movie franchise starring Salman Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 20, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Dabangg 3 Twitter Review: Fans Laud Salman Khan Film, Call it the Best in the Franchise
According to audience reviews on Twitter received so far, Dabangg 3 is the best film in the movie franchise starring Salman Khan.

A week before his birthday, Bollywood actor Salman Khan gifted his fans with a new movie. Dabangg 3 is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise, starring Salman Khan as the cop named Chulbul Pandey. The third movie tells the story of his past, before Pandey became a cop. It also introduces fans to Chulbul Pandey's first love before Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement, has made it to the screens seven years after the last Dabangg outing. Die hard Salman fans flocked to the theatres to catch the first-day first show of the film.

According to the audience review received so far, the movie is the best part of the franchise. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The dialogues & comedies were little off compared to previous Dabanng movies; Kicha Sudeep was terrific; Salman's performance & Chulbul's Flashback portion is superb; Storywise: Best of Dabangg series."

Here are some of the other reviews:

However, there were a few negative responses too. Have a look:

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 also features, Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The movie has also landed in certain controversies, prior to the release. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a religious and cultural outfit, sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, over the portrayal of sadhus in a song.

