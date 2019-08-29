Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep Couldn't Kick Salman Khan in a Scene So He Did This

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep is all set to make his entry in Bollywood with third installment of the Dabangg franchise. The actor will be playing the villain in Dabangg 3, who will fight it out with Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey.

The actor opened up to a leading daily about his experience working with the superstar, as well as the rest of the cast members. The actor also went on to reveal he could not do an action scene with Salman, despite trying hard and eventually had to get it changed.

“I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard," he told Hindustan Times. "Salman told me ‘Buddy, kick me!’ The respect I had for me, I couldn’t kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn’t. I failed. I have now realised why people in the South found it difficult to kick me,” he added.

The actor also said how he challenged himself by asking Prabhudeva, the director, to give him lines in Hindi with difficult words. “When I went to the sets, I requested Prabhu sir the first day to not give me so many lines (in Hindi). I was used to seeing a Salman Khan film from a distance, now suddenly, working with him, I did not know what these people were expecting of me."

"Prabhu Deva was very sweet to cancel the shoot and Arbaaz asked me to take my time. Salman sir joined after three days, after that, the problem was not with him, it was with me. I was thinking too much. I want to tell you he is a very different person than what is perceived of him. He is a man with a golden heart. Once he accepts you as a brother, he is very loyal,” he said.

No this isn't another poster .... This is jus how he bonds if he luvs. Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir,, For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed.#pailwaan. pic.twitter.com/NRvaSvguTX — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 24, 2019

Dabangg 3 will also feature Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Niketan Dheer reprising their roles from the franchise. Pankaj Tripathi and Mahesh Maj=njrekar's daughter Saiee will be pivotal addition to the cast. The film is set to release on December 20, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.