1-min read

Dabangg 3 Yu Karke Song Video Out: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Show off Their Naughty Romance

Dabangg 3's latest song Yu Karke, which has been sung by Salman Khan, shows the actor romancing Sonakshi Sinha in a vibrant setting.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
Dabangg 3 Yu Karke Song Video Out: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Show off Their Naughty Romance
Dabangg 3's latest song Yu Karke, which has been sung by Salman Khan, shows the actor romancing Sonakshi Sinha in a vibrant setting.

Dabangg 3 new song Yu Karke is out, showing Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha indulging in some naughty romance. In the upbeat song, Sonakshi and Salman aka Chulbul Pandey are seen romancing in Dabangg style with a vibrant setup in the background.

Yu Karke is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and she has given some unique dance moves to Salman in the song. In the song, which is a mix of romance and fun, Salman is seen wearing formals, sporting his Chulbul Pandey moustache, while Sonakshi, who is playing Rajjo, Salman's wife in the film, is seen changing multiple bright coloured shiffon sarees.

The song is sung by Salman himself. The female vocals are by Payal Dev. The song is composed by Saji-Wajid and the lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri.

Watch the song here:

Salman took to his Instagram to share the video captioned it, "Ye karo, wo karo, Sab karo, do whatever u want to do man lekin karo #YuKarke". Sonakshi also shared the song on her Instagram and captioned it, "Dekhiye Rajjo aur Chulbul Pandey ka naughty romance with #YuKarke".

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar is also making her debut in Bollywood with the film that also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahie Gill among others. The role of Chulbul Pandey's step-father Prajapati in Dabangg 3 will be essayed by Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna.

Dabangg 3 will be releasing on December 20. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

