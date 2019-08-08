Dabangg Actor Thanks Salman Khan for Paying Medical Bills, Rishi Kapoor Praises Sara Ali Khan's Simplicity

Salman Khan has yet again proved his generosity as he helped meet the medical expenses of his co-star, a junior artist on Dabangg. Dadhi Pandey, who played the role of a cop in the first installment of the popular action drama franchise, suffered a heart attack two months ago, and Salman extended a helping had towards the actor.

Read: Salman Khan's Dabangg Colleague Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan won over the Internet after pictures of her lugging her own bags at the airport went viral on social media. Rishi Kapoor has praised Sara for handling her own luggage at the airport, saying that the young actress has set an example of how celebrities should behave.

Read: 'No Chamchas to Receive, No Airport Look': Rishi Kapoor Hails Sara Ali Khan's Simplicity

In the wake of revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, Special Assistant to Pakistan prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that no Indian movie will be screened in Pakistani cinema halls. Awan said a policy is being formulated to ban every sort of Indian cultural content in Pakistan, reported Dunya News.

Read: Article 370 Revoked: Pakistan Bans Screening of Indian Movies

Vicky Kaushal is bombarded with fans posting thirsty comments each time he posts a picture on social media. The Manmarziyaan star has worked his charm once again, posting shirtless photos this time, and the kinds of comments he's attracted is enough to make any man blush.

Read: Vicky Kaushal's Shirtless B&W Photos Get 'Thirsty Comments' from Fans on Instagram

Ajith is superb in Nerkonda Paarvai, but, unlike Amitabh Bachchan, who can now dare to be minus his star image, the Tamil superhero is yet to pick up courage to do this. So, about 30 minutes in a 156-minute-long movie is allotted for Ajith to show off his muscles and man power – a sheer crowd-pulling device that sticks out like a sore thumb.

Read our review: Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Review: A Superbly Subdued Ajith Gets the Film Up and Flying

Barot House, a ZEE5 original film, is a worthy entry into the genre of mystery-thriller and/or whodunit crime stories, but the only thing dragging it down is its runtime.

Read our review: Barot House Movie Review: Child Actor Aaryan Menghji Steals the Show in Offbeat Mystery Thriller

