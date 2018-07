Dabangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez Burn The Dance Floor With Their Sizzling Performances; Watch Video

💙 Vancouver to DC 💙 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:38pm PDT

Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez may not be popular for their acting potential, but their extraordinary dancing skills have undoubtedly left an impact on many. The actors are currently touring the US and Canada for Dabangg Tour Reloaded which is headlined by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan.The troupe performed at New Jersey and Washington DC recently, and their performance photos explain just how successful they have been in drenching the West in Bollywood colours.Katrina performed on multiple chartbusters, but it was the Shiela Ki Jawaani performance that set the temperatures soaring.Jacqueline too did not leave any stone unturned in entertaining the fans. The actor performed on Judwaa 2 tracks, making the audience sing and dance along with her.So far, Dabangg Tour has staged their performance in Vancouver, San Jose, Dallas, and Chicago among others. Apart from Katrina and Jacqueline, the list of performers also includes popular names like Maniesh Paul, Prabhudheva, Sonakshi Sinha and Guru Randhawa.Once the tour gets over, the actors will get back to shooting their films.Katrina will be next seen in Thugs of Hindustan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.Dharma Production’s next venture is Jacqueline’s next project and Salman will begin working on Bharat opposite Priyanka Chopra.