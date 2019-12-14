'Dabangg' Saiee Manjrekar Promotes Film Despite Walking on Crutches

Saiee Manjrekar is having her dream debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The actress, who has been promoting the film for sometime now, was seen walking with crutches at a recent event. The actress, despite her injury, turned up for the promotions and seems to be winning heats online for her hard work and dedication.

Saiee was seen walking around with crutches. When paparazzi media caught her on-camera, she offered to pose despite having difficulty in walking. She asks for a helper who walks away with her crutches and she continues posing, all smiles for the camera. Saiee was seen in a red-coloured printed salwar kameez and oozed charismatic vibes in her trendy outfit. Check out the video of Saiee promoting Dabangg 3 despite injury below:

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill and Tinnu Anand. Dabangg 3, apart from Hindi, is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Preity Zinta makes a special appearance too. The third part of the superhit franchise introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, and casts Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist. Franchise actoress Sonakshi Sinha will return to reprise her role.

The third installment of the Dabangg series follows the 2012 release Dabangg 2. It is slated to release on December 20.

