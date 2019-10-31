'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween

Priety Zinta and Salman Khan shared pictures of themselves on social media as they prepared to celebrate Halloween. In the pics shared by Preity, the two can be seen dressed up as law enforcers and they seemingly have fun during the photoshoot.

While Preity is seen wearing a navy blue police costume, Salman is seen donning his iconic Dabangg 3 look, with shades and moustache. Preity even borrowed some style tips from 'Dabangg' Salman as she hooked up her shades at the back of her shirt's collar. The images of the two Bollywood stars is sure to leave you impressed.

Captioning the images, Preity wrote, "Anything can happen on Halloween Here’s to having some fun and being a little crazy ! Perks of showing up on the #Dabangg3 shoot #chubulpandey #Happyhalloween #Fun #ting @beingsalmankhan."

She captioned another post as, "Happy Halloween everyone @beingsalmankhan" and another still as, "This Halloween I met someone special in U.P बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?#HappyHalloween."

Check out images of Salman and Preity as they celebrate Halloween below:

The posts have divided fans in their speculation. While some are hoping the actress is a part of the new "Dabanng" film, others feel she was just a casual guest on the set, and nothing more.

Salman and Preity have earlier worked together in films such as "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke", "Jaan-E-Mann" and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega".

The third instalment of the "Dabangg" series follows the 2012 release of "Dabangg 2". It also features Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee.

"Dabangg 3" is scheduled to release on December 20.

(With inputs from IANS)

