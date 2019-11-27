Take the pledge to vote

'Dabangg' Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar Click the Perfect 'Rare Rearview Selfie'

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar will feature in forthcoming release 'Dabangg 3'. The two actors recently posed for a "rare rearview selfie". Check it out below.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
'Dabangg' Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar Click the Perfect 'Rare Rearview Selfie'
Saiee Manjrekar is making her dream debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the forthcoming release Dabangg 3. Reportedly, Saiee will play Salman's, Chulbul Pandey in the film, love interest in his younger days. A section of the two actors romancing on-screen was also featured in the trailer and seems like Saiee will also unravel the mystery behind Chulbul sporting his signature aviator glasses at the back of his shirt.

The two actors have been busy promoting the film in the lead up to its release on December 20 and they recently got a chance to click the perfect mirror selfie. Both Salman and Saiee can be seen clicking the selfie through a car's side glass and look adorable as they pose together. Captioning the post on Instagram, Saiee wrote, "rare rearview selfie" and we have to agree that it's a rather rare one.

Check out the image of the two actors below:

Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3, apart from Hindi, is being released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

The third part of the superhit franchise introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, and casts Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the antagonist. Franchise actors Arbaaz and Sonakshi Sinha will return to reprise their roles too.

The third installment of the Dabangg series follows the 2012 release Dabangg 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

