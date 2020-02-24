Dabboo Ratnani Has This to Say About His Calendar Shoot with Kiara Advani Being Plagiarised

Actress Kiara Advani has recently made her debut in ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020. But Kiara's photograph did not go down well with a section of social media users.

Kiara's picture from the calendar shows her standing topless behind a large leaf. Many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch's similar photoshoot.

Now, Dabboo has come out on social media in an effort to shut down critics who are accusing him of plagiarism. He posted an image of actress Tabu from his 2001 calendar shoot on social media saying that the concept of a muse posing topless behind leaves was his and that he executed it way back before he re-did it with Kiara recently.

In his post he wrote, "Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalendar 2002 ❤️ #lovenature. This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf ☘️ ! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF #loveandpeace @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me ! That’s all that matters."

The 25th edition of Dabboo's annual calendar, which came out this year, also featured actors like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and others.

(With inputs from IANS)

