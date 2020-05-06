Dabboo Ratnani Shares A Rustic Throwback Picture Of Ranveer Singh

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has posted a throwback picture of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh which was clicked for his annual calendar in the year 2015.

In the picture, the Padmaavat actor can be seen wearing a black and grey sleeveless T-shirt which has a roaring tiger printed on it. He has paired it with blue jeans on which one can see stains of paint. Ranveer is lying on a ladder and can be seen posing with a helmet on his head.

The photo has received more than 30,000 likes along with a sea of comments featuring red heart and fire emoticons.



The ace photographer captioned the snap as, “All Good Things are Wild & Free.”

The Band Baaja Baarat actor is currently spending the lockdown with wife and actress Deepika Padukone at their residence in Mumbai. The countrywide lockdown has been extended for the third time till May 17 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ranveer will next be seen on the big screen in the film titled '83 that is based on the Indian cricket team’s historic triumph in the 1983 cricket World Cup. He will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, while Deepika will star as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

The film has been directed by Kabir Khan and also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar in important roles.