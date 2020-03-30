Dabboo Ratnani Shares Throwback Pic with Kiara Advani, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a throwback picture from the 25th edition on his annual calendar. The picture shows Bollywood actress Kiara Advani behind a big leaf, along with Dabboo.

“Beleaf in yourself #btswithdabboo @advani_kiara #dabbooratnanicalendar,” he captioned it. The picture was clicked by none other than Dabboo’s wife Manisha Ratnani.





For the Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoot, the Kabir Singh actress posed in a bold and beautiful look. She could be seen covering herself with a leaf as she poses for the lens.

The picture also landed in a lot of controversies as one of the Instagram users pointed out the resemblance between the picture and the one clicked by international photographer Marie Barsch. Marie too posted its screenshot on her social media handle, and wrote, “I just leave that here”.

A lot of other celebs also collaborated with the photographer for the yearly calendar. These include Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

Here’s a look at all the celebs, who were a part of this year’s Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoot:

Kiara was last seen in Netflix’s originals Guilty, released on March 6. The movie addressed sexual harassment issues. She will also be seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

