Dad Attended Kumbh But Can't Say If He Caught Covid There, Says Shravan Rathod's Son

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said. Rathod was 66. “Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms… He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn’t put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don’t know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev told PTI.

Expressing his regret on the same, singer Udit Narayan said if his friend and industry colleague had taken the advice of his friends and avoided the event, this mishap could have been prevented. He said, “Ignoring all attempts to dissuade him Shravan Bhai went to the Kumbh Mela. He also dragged his wife along. I found this out by chance when I called him two weeks ago. He said he was at the Kumbh Mela. I was shocked. Shravan Bhai had a history of chronic illnesses. He suffered from high blood pressure and acute diabetes. I wish he had not taken this huge risk and also put his wife under so much risk."

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician’s body from the hospital for the last rites but he and his mother Vimla are COVID-19 positive and in the hospital.

“My mother and I are COVID positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a “critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like “Aashiqui" (1990), “Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Pardes" and “Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in the mid-2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s “Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

