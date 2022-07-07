Dad-To-Be Ranbir Kapoor Holds a Baby In Viral Video, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Joins Him Too

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child and looks like dad-to-be Ranbir is super excited about the same. The actor recently graced Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and was seen sharing the stage with several popular television celebrities including Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna among others. However, there is a video from the sets of the show which is now going viral on social media and is leaving fans in complete awe.

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen holding a baby in his arms. He can be seen walking around the stage with the baby. Later, Rupali Ganguly also joined him to play with the child. The host of the show Arjun Bijlani can also be spotted in the background. Sharing the video on Twitter, one of the social media users wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar today. P.S. Training of Fatherhood started already.”

Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna also took to his personal Instagram account and dropped a picture with the Shamshera actor. ‘Wat fun’, he wrote in the caption.

Ranbir Kapoor on sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar today. P.S. Training of Fatherhood started already #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/iFKVIlyhTx — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) July 6, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor was recently snapped by the paparazzi too when people with the lens not only congratulated him and addressed him as ‘dad-to-be’. The actor also replied to it in the cutest way and said, “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and will hit theatres on the 22nd of this month. Besides this, Ranbir will also be sharing the screen for the first time with his wife Alia for Brahmastra. The much-awaited movie will be released in September. Apart from this, Ranbir has also been shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. He will also be seen with Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna in Animals.

