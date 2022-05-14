Dada Ek Good News Aahe Team Leaves for Dubai to Start Shooting

Marathi actors Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat and Hruta Durgule have left for Dubai. Not just them, the entire cast of Dada Ek Good News Aahe has left for the UAE where they will shoot their play.

Hruta shared a photo on her Instagram, saying that she was leaving for Dubai. The picture was clicked at the airport. In the picture, she is wearing a black polka dot dress and posing with her red trolley bag.

Umesh Kamat has also shared a photo of himself and Priya Bapat on Instagram. He also shared a selfie with the entire team of Dada Ek Good News Aahe. Along with the pictures, he wrote “Work Travel Save Repeat”. He also used hashtags like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Dada Ek Good News Aahe.

After seeing the pictures, fans got excited. One of them wrote, “Wow that is great. Best wishes to the entire team.” Another one said, “Happy Journey and all the best”. Others also shared their good wishes for the cast and crew. The photo received 29,551 likes.

Priya Bapat shared another cute photo with Umesh on Instagram. For the caption, she wrote, “mine”. The picture was flooded with comments. All her fans loved and admired her post. The photo got 37,099 likes.

Dada Ek Good News Aahe is a Marathi Drama Show, written by Kalyani Dadarkar. The Advait Dadarkar directorial has been produced by Nandu Kadam. The show features Umesh Kamat, Hruta Durgule, Priya Bapat and Rishi Manahor in the lead roles.

