Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Complete List of Winners

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were held in Mumbai on February 20. Stars like Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan were spotted attending the event. Kannada actor and director Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri accepted the Best Film award for The Kashmir Files, while Anupam Kher got the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for the same film.

Alia turned up to receive the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also accepted the Best Actor award for Brahmastra on behalf of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Screen diva Rekha was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry award. Here is the full list of winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

