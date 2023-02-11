'Daddy' Aditya Roy Kapur Sets Thirst Traps as He Flaunt Abs in Sexy Shirtless Pics, Fans Go Weak in the Knees

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, who is busy promoting his upcoming series The Night Manager, has set the internet on fire with his latest post on social media. The Aashiqui 2 actor took his fans by surprise after he dropped a series of shirtless pictures of himself from his outing on the beach. In the black and white pictures, Aditya is seen flaunting his chiseled body and washboard abs on the beach. He wore white shorts. The actor simply captioned the post, “Ya."

Needless to say, the photos set Instagram on fire. Several celebs dropped fiery reactions in the comments section. Aditya's The Night Manager co-star and actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Yeh hui na…mere bhai, mere hamdam, mere dost (this is the thing, my brother, my soulmate, my friend)." Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, “Who needs clothes right!?" while Punjabi actress-model Neha Malik wrote, “Oh my god… So…."

Not just his industry colleagues but his fans and followers, too, took to the comment section to shower praises on him. One comment read, “DADDYYYY" while another comment read, “saved me daddy"

Every time Aditya Roy Kapur has shared shirtless pictures of himself, he has taken the internet by storm. Earlier, the actor treated his fans to thirst-trap pictures of himself from the sets of his 2022 flick Om. In the picture, he is seen showcasing his fierce avatar, holding a machine gun.

The Night Manager is the official Hindi version of a British spy series of the same name. The original series' lead actors were Tom Hiddleston and Huge Laurie. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor will portray the lead stars in the Indian remake. Shobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee will also appear in the upcoming series. It will be released on the OTT giant Disney+Hotstar on February 17 this year.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro… In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated to be released on December 8 this year.

