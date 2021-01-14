'Daddy Cool' Hrithik Roshan Sets Internet on Fire with His 'High on Love' Expressions in Viral Clip

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a trippy video featuring him with his two sons on Thursday, which also marks 21 years of the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the video, shared on Instagram, Hrithik is seen enjoying a bicycle ride with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and grooving on David Guetta's 'This One's for You'. What has grabbed our attention is Hrithik's priceless expressions while grooving to the song.

Hrithik captioned the video using the hashtag "#daddycool". As the trio enjoys their ride in an undisclosed destination, the words "High on Love" appear on the screen.

Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had gone on to become a blockbuster that established his stature as a superstar. The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik's new film Fighter was announced on his birthday this year, on January 10. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Hrithik's 2019 blockbuster War.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 movie War. His line-up of films includes the much-anticipated superhero movie Krrish 4, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. There are rumours that he might play a double role in the movie.