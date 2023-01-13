Dadi Neetu Kapoor Wishes First Lohri To Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha

Kapoor family is celebrating their new member, Raha Kapoor’s first Lohri on Friday. On this special day, dadi Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to send wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter. She dropped the picture which the Brahmastra couple had used to reveal their daughter’s name and wrote, ‘Happy first Lohri along with red heart emojis. Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram story here:

Neetu Kapoor became a grandmother in November last year when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first daughter together. Soon after the delivery, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement issued by the couple read. Back then, Neetu Kapoor had reacted to it by commenting, “Blessings", with a heart and joined hands emojis.

Later, in another post, Alia revealed the name of her baby daughter and revealed that ‘Raha’ was chosen by none other than Neetu Kapoor. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she had written.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback to the big screen last year with family-comedy-drama JuggJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead. She will be next seen in Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here