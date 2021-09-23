'Dadus Orchestra Fashion Show': Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants Get Weekly Task

The official handle of Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 has shared a promo wherein the contestants were informed about their weekly task. The task is named “Dadus Orchestra Fashion show".

In the promo video, contestants Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil are seen dressed in traditional female Marathi attire, whereas Surekha Kudchi and Meenal Shah were dressed in male attire. The episode will be telecast on Colors Marathi at 09:30 pm on Thursday.

Vikas Patil will be seen dancing with Meenal Shah on a Marathi song, while Utkarsh Shinde and Surekha Kudchi will be seen shaking a leg on Porgi Sajuk Tupatli.

On the occasion of the grand premiere of the show on Sunday, host Mahesh Manjrekar said that the first week of the show would be dedicated to women. Following that, all women contestants in the show are going to have special rights.

Manjrekar said that the male contestants will do all the work of female contestants in the show. The female contestants have been told to just guide their male co-contestants and they will do all their work in the house.

Earlier, Bigg Boss had given the contestants another weekly task “Chiu Tai Chiu Tai Daar Ughad" wherein all-male contestants in the house had to convince female contestants to select two names from among the male members and give them their personal belongings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here