Daggubati Venkatesh Starrer F3’s This Song Was Originally Composed For Suman’s Film

Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration released in theatres on May 27 and it has got a good response from the audiences despite the mixed reviews. Many have loved the music of the film and the songs. Recently senior actor Suman appreciated Venkatesh Daggubati’s performance on the song Kurradu Baboi. Many don’t know that this song was originally composed for Suman’s film Chinna Alludu.

Suman said that Venkatesh is a very talented performer. According to Suman, Venkatesh can perform any role with ease. Suman also said that Venkatesh respects everyone as an actor. Recounting his early days in the industry, Suman said that he had to change a number of outfits and performed this song in many takes. The senior actor was happy to be reminded about old memories of hearing this song.

The song Kurradu Baboi was composed by MM Keeravani for Chinna Alludu, which was released in 1993 and featured Suman and Rambha in the lead roles. Veturi Sundara Ramamurthy penned the lyrics for this track. The song is still very popular among the masses. People are still awestruck with the energy displayed by Suman and Rambha in this song. SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chitra had given voice for this song.

Dasari Narayana Rao, Amani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Babu Mohan, Giri Babu and others played supporting roles in Chinna Alludu. It was directed by Sarath and Satyanand penned dialogues for this film. The film was bankrolled by Gopi Art Pictures.

Audience fell in love with Venkatesh’s reprisal of this song in F3: Fun and Frustration. He is seen performing this song in front of actor Murli Sharma. Despite the fact that Murli is annoyed, Venkatesh keeps on performing. The song ends with Murli warning Venkatesh to stop, much to the amusement of the audience.

Talking about Venkatesh’s performance in F3: Fun and Frustration, it was applauded by the audience. His chemistry with Varun Tej generated a lot of fun moments for the film.

