Dahan Actor Pankaj Sharma Reveals His Role Was Changed One Week Before Shoot | Exclusive

Actor Pankaj Sharma is currently basking in the success of his recently released series Dahan. The supernatural-thriller show, directed by Vikranth Pawar, shows the clash of traditions and beliefs with progress and development. Although Sharma’s character Sachet Singh was killed off in the series, his role left a lasting impact on the audience. However, in an exclusive chat with News18, Sharma says that his role was assigned to him just a week before the shoot and he was initially supposed to do another character.

Talking about the series and the audience reception, he says, “We initially thought that the supernatural-thriller theme of the show is not for the masses, it is for a limited audience. There have not been too many attempts in this genre in India. But the responses said something else. The response and the reach of the series were shocking to us and it has received a lot of appreciation.”

He continues, “My role was assigned to me just a week before the shoot. Initially, I was supposed to play another character but it was the director’s call to change it. That was a challenge I faced because I was already preparing for that character for almost two months and I was in a certain zone. But then I had to shift to another character. To prepare for this character, I interacted with the people of Rajasthan as we were shooting there and my character was a Rajasthani. So I tried to pick up their accent and imbibe their mannerism. For my character, I also had to deliver a long monologue to my co-stars while driving a car on narrow roads.”

The series boasts an ensemble cast of Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Nayyar among others. Sharing his experience of working with some of the seasoned actors in the industry, he said, “I was Tisca Chopra’s fan ever since Taare Zameen Par. I was nervous while shooting with her. She performs with a certain authority and I tried to imbibe the same authority in my character while doing my scenes with her. However, she is a supportive co-star and when you work with so many people on a set, they become like your family. Saurabh sir was my teacher at the Film and Television Institute of India so I had certain compatibility with him. He is a legend and one can learn a lot just by watching him work. With Rajesh sir, this was my first project and he, too, was very supportive.”

Pankaj will soon be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s Farzi. He gives us an insight into his character who is not on good terms with Shahid’s character in the series. Talking about the series, he said, “Raj and DK give a lot of space to their actors. It was a great experience working with them and I just didn’t want to disappoint them. I had met Shahid before this as well but that was a formal meeting. While shooting with him, I had a lot of fun. He was carrying all the energy in the set. My character is not on good terms with his character but when he rises in status, my character surrenders. This is something we get to see in real life as well. We judge people by their clothes, their money and their status. My character is the same but he realises it later.”

Pankaj Sharma also shared that after Dahan, he has been in talks with a couple of directors and has met them as well. Now, the actor is looking forward to doing more roles that would challenge him and also aspires to do a sports film something along the lines of Paan Singh Tomar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Chak De India.

