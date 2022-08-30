Dahan Trailer: Tisca Chopra’s Show Narrates Horrifying Tale of Supernatural Incidents In A Doomed Village

After piquing fans’ curiosity by dropping intriguing posters of Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya, the makers have finally released a gripping trailer for the Disney+ Hotstar drama. Helmed by Vikranth Pawar, the nine-episode series will open the gates to a horror future with a mining expedition kickstarting in the village. The series also features Saurabh Shukla in a pivotal role.

Disney+ Hotstar took to their official handle and wrote, “Ek shraap, ek rahasya, ek anhoni ka dar – rahasyamayi Shilaspura mein Mayavi aavego… #HotstarSpecials #Dahan all episodes streaming from September 16th.”

The series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as The Land of The Dead. The show touches upon society, and its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. In it, Tisca will play the role of an IAS officer, who is on a quest to find the truth and battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. The show has been shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes.

Check out Tisca Chopra’s Dahan trailer:

Talking about the series, the actress said, “What I love most about Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered gray character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

The show will also feature Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, amongst others. The nine-episode series is directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair. Starting September 16, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

