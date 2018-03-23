English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
26
Daisy Irani, Actor of Films like Bandish and Naya Daur, Opens Up About Being Sexually Assaulted at Age of 6
In a tell-all interview, Irani revealed that the incident happened when she was shooting "Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke" (1957) in Chennai.
Image courtesy: YouTube/People & History
Noted Bollywood child actor Daisy Irani, who has taken on a wide variety of roles on the matinee with iconic films like Bandish, Ek Hi Raasta and Naya Daur among others, has opened up about being sexually assaulted by her "guardian" when she was six years old.
In a tell-all interview with Mumbai Mirror, Daisy revealed that the incident happened when she was shooting Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke (1957) in Chennai.
Narrating the incident almost after 60 years, Irani said, "The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.”
She said that her mother had got to know about the incident many years later as "I couldn’t dare to tell her about what he had done.”
Irani also revealed that she experienced unwanted sexual advances from a producer when she was a teenager.
“When I was 15 or so”, she recalls,“mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office. It was all quite hilarious... He joined me on the sofa, and started touching me... I knew what was on his mind. I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now, why did I do that? Because I’ve always seen the funnier side of things.”
Daisy Irani is the sister of veteran screenwriter Honey Irani (mother of Farhan and Zoya Akhtar) and Menka Irani (mother of Farah and Sajid Khan).
