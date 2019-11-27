Daisy Ridley Raps Recap of All Star Wars Films on Jimmy Fallon's Show

Daisy Ridley has quickly and successfully become an active entertainer ever since she was cast as Rey in the Star Wars franchise. The actress recently amused fans with a full recap rap of the franchise at the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon is often known for inviting stars on to his show for making recaps for audiences in unusual ways. He had invited Aaron Paul ahead of the release of Breaking Bad's sequel film El Camino where the actor narrated a recap of the show to the audience in just two minutes.

Jimmy Fallon's latest recap guest was Daisy Ridley who had to recap the entire Star Wars franchise. What made the recap interesting was that the actress rapped the recap with a lot of energy and excitement. The recap rap included James Earl Jones' "I am your father Luke" dialogue as well as acknowledging the disliking that fans had towards Jar Jar Binks from the original trilogy. Ridley ended the rap with the franchise's iconic line "May The Force Be With You".

Daisy Ridley was cast as Rey when she was barely known in the film industry. Her role in The Force Awakens was her first live-action feature film role. Prior to this she had appeared in short films and voiced a character in a feature film.

Fans assumed this choice by JJ Abrams to be an attempt in following George Lucas' footsteps. While directing A New Hope, Lucas had been particular about casting actors who were barely known at the time to prove that his film did not need big stars to succeed and that the story and skilled actors were enough.

