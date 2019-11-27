Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Daisy Ridley Raps Recap of All Star Wars Films on Jimmy Fallon's Show

Daisy Ridley will be next appearing on the big screen as Rey in The Rise of Skywalker releasing on December 20.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Daisy Ridley Raps Recap of All Star Wars Films on Jimmy Fallon's Show
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on December 15, 2017. (Image: AP)

Daisy Ridley has quickly and successfully become an active entertainer ever since she was cast as Rey in the Star Wars franchise. The actress recently amused fans with a full recap rap of the franchise at the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon is often known for inviting stars on to his show for making recaps for audiences in unusual ways. He had invited Aaron Paul ahead of the release of Breaking Bad's sequel film El Camino where the actor narrated a recap of the show to the audience in just two minutes.

Jimmy Fallon's latest recap guest was Daisy Ridley who had to recap the entire Star Wars franchise. What made the recap interesting was that the actress rapped the recap with a lot of energy and excitement. The recap rap included James Earl Jones' "I am your father Luke" dialogue as well as acknowledging the disliking that fans had towards Jar Jar Binks from the original trilogy. Ridley ended the rap with the franchise's iconic line "May The Force Be With You".

Daisy Ridley was cast as Rey when she was barely known in the film industry. Her role in The Force Awakens was her first live-action feature film role. Prior to this she had appeared in short films and voiced a character in a feature film.

Fans assumed this choice by JJ Abrams to be an attempt in following George Lucas' footsteps. While directing A New Hope, Lucas had been particular about casting actors who were barely known at the time to prove that his film did not need big stars to succeed and that the story and skilled actors were enough.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram