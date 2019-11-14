Take the pledge to vote

Daisy Ridley Says She Enjoyed Filming The Rise of Skywalker Most In The Series

Daisy Ridley made her debut in the Star Wars franchise in 2015 in The Force Awakens as Rey. Her character will come to a conclusion with the next film in the franchise.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Daisy Ridley Says She Enjoyed Filming The Rise of Skywalker Most In The Series
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on December 15, 2017. (Image: AP)

Daisy Ridley's journey in the Star Wars franchise will be coming to an end very soon. Even though she is only two films old in the franchise, her character has impressed audiences and currently holds a lot of anticipation than any other character.

Talking about her experience in the franchise, Daisey Ridley stated that The Rise of Skywalker has been her favorite. Speaking to Daily Mail she said, "It’s the first time I’ve filmed more confident because I feel like there was nothing else I could’ve done. The third one for me was the best. It’s a big film for everyone. I did all of the emotions: I did frowns, I did smiles, it was the sort of biggest breadth, and I think that’s also why I had such a good time, because I got to do so much s**t – like, physically, emotionally – and I got to work with so many people."

Daisy Ridley made her debut into the Star Wars franchise with 2015's The Force Awakens. At the time of her casting, she was barely known in the world of acting. There are speculations that this was one of the reasons J.J. Abrams cast her repeating George Lucas' intention of casting unknown faces for the first Star Wars film.

Apart from Daisy Ridley's performance, her character has also received a lot of attention from fans due to her unknown parentage and the mystery of her connection to The Force.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Oscar Issac, Anthony DanielsJoonas Suotamo and Ian McDiarmid among others. The film is scheduled to release on December 20.

