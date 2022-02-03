Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan Turn Into Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Dance to Pushpa Song Srivalli

We are certain that the fever of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is not dying down anytime soon. Several actors, cricketers, influencers, and common men have recreated the dialogues, songs, and dance moves from the film. Not just in India, Pushpa: The Rise is enjoying love from foreign lands too. How can we forget Australian cricketer David Warner’s take on the popular dialogue and dance moves? All said and done, we won’t compare the content, as each Instagram Reel has some unique factor that impresses the netizens. But choreographer Aadil Khan and actor Daisy Shah have taken the recreation game to altogether a new level.

Aadil’s dance videos have a huge fan following. He collaborates with Bollywood actors and his fellow choreographers to treat his fans to some jaw-dropping dance videos. Dance lovers were indeed waiting to view Aadil’s take on the dance numbers of Pushpa: The Rise and believe us or not, he has outperformed himself. Though the dance moves to the song Srivalli were smooth, his transition will make you go wow.

The clip opens with Aadil walking towards Daisy in a dance studio. The two groove to the Hindi version of the song Srivalli, sung by Javed Ali. In the starting, it looks like any other recreation of the song Srivalli, but as soon as the chorus of the song comes, along with it arrives the transition. And the scene shifts from the dance studio to a road.

Post the transition, Daisy sports Rashmika’s look from the film and she looks gorgeous as ever. Aadil also copied Allu’s look and style from the film with absolute perfection. For a second, it was difficult to recognise him in the new avatar. Not just the dress-up, but, Aadil had also sported heavy heard, hairstyle, and the slippers worn by the Allu in Pushpa: The Rise.

Watch the video of Daisy Shah and Aadil Khan here:

Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster hit across the world. The second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule is under the wraps and the actors are expected to begin the shooting soon.

