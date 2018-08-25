English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Daisy Shah Bring in Her Birthday By Celebrating With Underprivileged Children, See Pics
On the work front, Daisy's latest release was Race 3, alongside superstar Salman Khan.
Daisy Shah shakes a leg during the 'Da-Bangg Tour' event held at Balewadi Stadium in Pune. (Image: Yogen Shah)
A day before her 34th birthday, which falls on Saturday, actress Daisy Shah visited the NGO Smile Foundation with her mother to celebrate with the children there. The Jai Ho actress, who shares her birthday with her mother on August 25, danced, played with the children and cut a cake with the children.
"It was such a wonderful time with the the Smile Foundation kids. They are super adorable. This was the first time ever I celebrated my pre-birthday with these lovely kids who just need a lot happiness from us. I had lots of fun with them as they sang, danced and asked me about my childhood memories. Moments like these are what makes life so amazing," Daisy said in a statement.
The actress also took to her Instagram account and posted pictures and videos of herself and her mother with the children. "Pure Happiness," she wrote alongside the images.
