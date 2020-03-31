MOVIES

Daisy Shah Has Perfect Response for Troll Asking Her to Donate Money

Daisy Shah shut down a troll on social media saying that she was doing her bit in the fight against the deadly coronavirus spread.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Actress Daisy Shah has been quite active on social media during the ongoing 21 day lockdown period, much like rest of the celebrities around the world. She recently posted a selfie saying that she was experimenting with Instagram filters.

Commenting on her post, one user wrote, "Donate some amount of money and encourage people to do so. Instead of posting here such things (sic)."

In response Daisy wrote, "Stop giving chindi gyaan on my space. I am doing my bit and definitely don't need to prove it to people like you who are full of volume and no action."

Meanwhile, Daisy also paid her last respects to Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan who passed away, reportedly due to terminal illness. Daisy posted a picture of late Abdullah and wrote, "Will always love you my bestie (sic)."

Will always love you my bestie... #restinpeace ❤️

