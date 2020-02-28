Daisy Shah Rescues Injured Dog on Film Sets, Her Noble Gesture Wins Fans' Hearts

Actress Daisy Shah’s last Bollywood release was multi-starrer action film Race 3 directed by Remo D’Souza in 2018. Her next See You in Court is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia’s associate Sachin Kaushik.

Daisy is busy shooting in Chandigarh for her upcoming film. During the shoot, the actress came across an injured pup, which was run over by a vehicle. Instead of ignoring the situation, Daisy stepped up and took the injured animal to a veterinarian.

In a video post shared on social media, Daisy says that pup injured its leg and was unable to walk properly. She gives a glimpse of the little pooch after the visit to the doctor. The dog has seemingly recovered and can be seen playing around in a field. The video ended with an adorable gesture by Daisy who decided to carry the puppy to its mother. The heartfelt clip then shows the dog reuniting with the mother.

Watch video of Daisy rescuing a pup below:

See You in Court is slated for release in the first quarter of 2020. Other than Daisy, the movie stars Samir Soni, Teena Singh, Ayaan Zubair and Preeti Jhangiani among others.

Speaking to New Indian Express about the film, she said, “The film is about a 12-year-old, who files a case against his parents. I will play a child psychologist in the film.”

