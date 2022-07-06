Dakota Johnson Calls Filming Fifty Shades 'Psychotic,' But She Says 'I Don't Regret It'

Seven years after the debut of the erotic romantic trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey on screen, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson has admitted that she hasn’t “been able to talk about it truthfully ever.”

The actor, who plays Anastasia Steele in the famous trilogy, based on the books by the same name by English author E.L. James has recently told Vanity Fair, “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

Speaking about the issues of the film she said that things got a little complicated after Charlie Hunnam withdrew from his role – he was replaced by actor Jamie Dornan to take up the role of the protagonist Christian Grey- leading author EL James to actually scrap the original script.

“We’d do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make,” Johnson said.

As per E! News, the actress, who was 23 when the first film released, said, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

She called the issues that she faced a ‘combo’ between the studio and the director but “mostly the author behind the scenes”. “She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen,” Dakota recalled.

The actress further added, “There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always.”

But for Johnson now its all water under the bridge with the author. According to E! News she said, “Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me. And I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies”.

