Daksha Nagarkar To Appear in Bangarraju Song With 'Cool Guy' Naga Chaitanya

Actor Daksha Nagarkar has shot a special number in Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Bangarraju. The Telugu movie is set to release in cinemas on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Daksha will be seen in a grand, blingy, festival song. During the shooting of the song, she has developed a “special bond” with Naga Chaitanya. The actor said that she had a “fun time” while rehearsing for the song.

Daksha made her debut in Tollywood in 2015 with Hora Hori. Now, she is all set to appear with Naga Chaitanya in a song in Bangarraju. She called Naga her “first dance partner” and described him as a “cool guy”. She said that he used to crack jokes on the sets and developed a great bonding with her.

“As I rehearsed for the song, he would wait patiently until I got those moves right,” she told news agency IANS.

Daksha said that she was at first reluctant to do the song. “But then, director Kalyan Krishna explained the sequence of this song, and I was convinced,” she said. She further asserted that the song will strike a chord with the audience and hoped that the movie will perform excellently at the box office.

Daksha said that she also had a conversation with actor Nagarjuna and they discussed his love for tattoos and his fascination for snakes.

The makers of Bangarraju on Tuesday released the trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Bangarraju is a sequel to the 2016 comedy-drama Soggade Chinni Nayana. Apart from the father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the film stars Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. It will hit the theatre this Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.